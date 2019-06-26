By EUOBSERVER

Danish Social Democrat leader, Mette Frederiksen, will form new one-party minority government based on support from centre-left and leftist parties in parliament. The group of four parties agreed on Tuesday evening to an 18-page document entitled 'Fairness for Denmark' following parliamentary elections on 5 June. The new government will have only social democrat ministers. Denmark is the third Nordic country this year to get a social democrat-led government.