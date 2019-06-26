By EUOBSERVER

EPP group leader Manfred Weber on Wednesday launched an indirect attack on French president Emmanuel Macron for not backing the 'Spitzenkandidat' process, which would automatically make Weber the next EU Commission president. Wiping out the top candidate would make the result of the European parliament elections "irrelevant" and frustrate voters, Weber wrote in Die Welt. "The EU is well on its way back to decision-making in the backroom".