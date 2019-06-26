By EUOBSERVER

Some 17 European universities will receive €85m over the next three years from the European Commission to help create a "European Education Area", it said on Wednesday. The universities will "become inter-university campuses", with students and teachers to move "seamlessly" from one location to another and with "joint curricula" that cover "sustainable economic development". The scheme is part of the EU's so-called Erasmus programme, first launched in 1987.