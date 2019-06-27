By EUOBSERVER

EU anti-trust regulators have launched a probe into US chipmaker Broadcom on whether its exclusivity restrictions breach EU rules. Margrethe Vestager, commissioner for competition policy, said in a statement that they also intend "to order Broadcom to halt its behaviour while our investigation proceeds to avoid any risk of serious and irreparable harm to competition." The California-based company risks fines up to 10 percent of its global revenues.