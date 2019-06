By EUOBSERVER

A study by the consulting firm AlixPartners published Wednesday suggests Volkswagen and FiatChrysler could both face large fines should they fail to meet the European Union's emissions targets set for 2021. Volkswagen stands to lose some €1.83bn and FiatChrysler €746m. Carmakers, under EU rules, are required to cut average fleet emissions for passenger cars to 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer by 2021.