By EUOBSERVER

Ireland's parliament passed Thursday a motion allowing troops from the neutral country to join EU defence forces in a German-led battle group with Austrian, Czech, Croatian and Dutch personal next year. Sinn Fein's Aengus O'Snodaigh opposed the motion, saying that "battle groups are not peacekeepers. The words 'battle groups' mean that they are trained to go into battle". No EU battle group has yet been in action.