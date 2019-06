By EUOBSERVER

The Greek conservative New Democracy (ND) party is poised for a come back to power after four years in opposition. Just over a week before snap general elections on 7 July, the party, at 36 percent, is nine points ahead of leftist governing Syriza (27 percent), a survey by Pulse-Skai found. If elected prime minister, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis would strengthen the EPP in talks on future EU top-posts.