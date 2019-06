By EUOBSERVER

Czech premier Andrej Babis said that Dutch commissioner Frans Timmermans "is not the right one to unite Europe". Timmermans has emerged as a frontrunner after weekend talks between key EU leaders at the G20 summit. Timmermans has criticised several EU member states over failing rule of law. "In the past, we had the feeling he has not been too positive to our region, we need some geographical balance," Babis said.