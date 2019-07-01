By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speaking in Japan this weekend hailed the EU deal with South-American bloc Mercosur as "a landmark agreement". Environmentalists criticised the deal because Mercosur member Brazil, under president Jair Bolsenaro, has promised to put economic profit over forest protection and climate action. But Juncker stressed that the deal bound "each and every country" to the so-called 'Paris agreement', requiring them to stop deforestation in the Amazon.