By EUOBSERVER

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iranian ambassador to the UN, told CNN Sunday the EU has been "rather slow" in setting up a payment system that allows companies to trade with Iran. The so-called INSTEX mechanism, operational since this weekend, was needed to circumvent US sanctions. "It took them more than a year to establish such a mechanism," he said, adding the mechanism was "a good thing but it is not sufficient".