By EUOBSERVER

Iran has threatened to stockpile low-enriched uranium. Although used for reactors, not bombs, it would go beyond the limits set in the EU-brokered nuclear deal of 2015. Previously, the EU announced INSTEX, its instrument to facilitate trade with Iran, was now operational. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a press statement that "there is little doubt that even before the deal's existence, Iran was violating its terms".