By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament is planning to increase the size of seven of its 22 standing committees. The civil liberties committee will grow from 60 to 68 members, the environment committee from 69 to 76, the industry committee from 67 to 72. Five committees will downsize, but the total number of committee posts will rise from 944 to 967. There are 751 MEPs, meaning inevitably some will sit on multiple committees.