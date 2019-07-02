Ticker
Czech PM: Timmermans is not acceptable
By EUOBSERVER
Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said on arrival at the Brussels summit Tuesday that Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans leading the EU Commission will not be acceptable to several eastern European countries and Italy. "We want a commission chief with whom we can discuss normally," he said. Timmermans, who has been touted as the new commission president, has been critical of eastern member states backsliding on democratic freedoms and values.