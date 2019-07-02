By EUOBSERVER

European Commission first vice-president Frans Timmermans has not taken up his seat in the European Parliament, a spokeswoman confirmed to EUobserver. Timmermans, who hopes EU leaders nominate him to become commission president on Tuesday, had been elected in the May parliament elections. He received 839,240 votes, more than any other Dutch candidate. Consequently, if he does not become commission president, Timmermans will be without a job from 1 November.