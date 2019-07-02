By EUOBSERVER

At the official opening of the European parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, 29 MEPs had not signed declarations of financial interests or non-incompatibility, according to outgoing parliament president, Antonio Tajani. Sources revealed that one name on the list is that of Frans Timmermans, while other names were not revealed. If procedures are not fulfilled by 9AM on Wednesday the MEPs will not be approved or allowed to vote.