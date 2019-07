By EUOBSERVER

The EU's centre-right political alliance, the EPP, which has been divided over the nomination of Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans as new commission president, needs to "reboot", Luxembourg's liberal premier Xavier Bettel said arriving at the EU summit on Tuesday. "The EPP had a bug yesterday," he said. "I hope that they did a reboot overnight and that they can work constructively today so that we can come to a solution."