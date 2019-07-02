Tuesday

2nd Jul 2019

Ticker

Merkel went against EPP decision, Orban claims

By

Hungary's premier Viktor Orban told pro-government Hungarian media late Monday that German chancellor Angela Merkel went against two decisions made by EPP leaders, ahead of Sunday's EU summit. Orban claimed the EPP decided not to support Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans for commission president, and keep the position for the EPP. He added that only Luxembourg's EPP MEP Frank Engel supported Merkel. Hungary is one of the staunchest opponents of Timmermans.

