By EUOBSERVER

The 29 MEPs from the anti-EU Brexit Party in the UK turned their backs in the European Parliament [EP] plenary chamber in Strasbourg on Tuesday during the playing of the EU anthem. The 16 MEPs from the Liberal Democrats wore yellow T-shirts with "Bollocks to Brexit". The EP president, Antonio Tajani, rebuked the back-turners, saying: it was "a question of respect" to stand up when an anthem was played.