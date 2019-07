By EUOBSERVER

The number of female MEPs in the new European Parliament, officially inaugurated on Tuesday (2 July), has increased to 40 percent (up from 37 percent when compared to the outgoing 2014 legislature). European Parliament figures also show that some 61 percent of the incoming MEPs are new. Kira Marie Peter-Hansen, a Danish socialist MEP from Denmark is the youngest at 21. At 82, the oldest is Italy's Silvio Berlusconi.