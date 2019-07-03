Ticker
EU summit ends with German defence minister in top post
By EUOBSERVER
EU leaders agreed on Tuesday on a deal to nominate German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen as the new European Commission president, which the European Parliament still has to approve. Belgian premier Charles Michel was chosen as EU Council president and Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell was named EU foreign affairs chief. The International Monetary Fund's director, Christine Lagarde, will get the top job at the European Central Bank.