By EUOBSERVER

Brexit Party MEP Nigel Farage earns at least €30,000 a month from his media company, The Guardian reported. The European Parliament requires that each member declares all income on top of the parliamentary salary. Farage's declaration from 1 July shows his earnings from the media company Thorn in the Side, where he is the only director. Last year Farage clashed with the parliament after he failed to declare financial gifts.