By EUOBSERVER

Four MEPs have put their names forward to become president of the European Parliament: centre-left Italian David Sassoli; Green German Ska Keller; conservative Czech Jan Zahradil; and far-left Spanish Sira Rego. Leaders of the EU's national governments agreed on Tuesday that the post of parliament president should go to the Socialists & Democrats, i.e. Sassoli. Voting will begin Wednesday morning after statements from each of the candidates.