By EUOBSERVER

Ola Al-Qaradawi, a Qatari national, was on Wednesday given a conditional release from a prison in Cairo after having spent two years in solitary confinement. She remains detained. Although not charged with any crime, her jailing may be linked to her father, an outspoken critic of the Egyptian regime. "We are speculating that it has to do with the diplomatic crisis regarding Qatar," her son told EUobserver, last year.