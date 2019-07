By EUOBSERVER

Italy's birthrate in 2018 dropped to a historic low, according to figures released Wednesday by the country's national statistics office Istat. It said births dropped by some 18,000 to 440,000 last year, the lowest level since the unification of Italy in 1861. Deaths totaled 633,000. Total population has been dropping four years in a row and last year fell by 124,000 to 60.36 million.