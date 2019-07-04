Ticker
Former British chancellor eyes IMF post
By EUOBSERVER
Former British finance minister George Osborne has been "telling friends" he wants to be the next head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Times reports. Osborne, now a newspaper editor, made known his ambitions after the current IMF head, France's Christine Lagarde, left to chair the European Central Bank. The IMF post needed a "skilled political communicator and operator ... not a technocrat", Osborne reportedly said.