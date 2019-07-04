Thursday

4th Jul 2019

Ticker

Former British chancellor eyes IMF post

By

Former British finance minister George Osborne has been "telling friends" he wants to be the next head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Times reports. Osborne, now a newspaper editor, made known his ambitions after the current IMF head, France's Christine Lagarde, left to chair the European Central Bank. The IMF post needed a "skilled political communicator and operator ... not a technocrat", Osborne reportedly said.

Analysis

EU top jobs: winners, losers, and institutional battles

The decision on the top jobs shed light on key developments in the EU: the changing of the centre-right guard, the failure of the spitzen-system, Germany's confidence, Macron's political success, and the illiberal problem.

Libya: EU first sends migrants back, then deplores deaths

Some 40 died following an attack at a Libyan prison, where people hoping to reach Europe are locked up. The EU commission wants an investigation but remains silent on how it trains Libyans to return rescued migrants to the country.

Greens eye 'kingmaker' role among MEPs for von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen immediately visited the European Parliament on Wednesday in order to gather support for her nomination to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as EU Commission president. The Greens will now be key for her to secure the job.

Who is the new EU parliament president, David Sassoli?

The 63-year-old centre-left Italian MEP was elected president of the European Parliament, with 345 votes. A former journalist, Sassoli has experience as a vice-president of the parliament, but is little known.

