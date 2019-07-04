By EUOBSERVER

Former British finance minister George Osborne has been "telling friends" he wants to be the next head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Times reports. Osborne, now a newspaper editor, made known his ambitions after the current IMF head, France's Christine Lagarde, left to chair the European Central Bank. The IMF post needed a "skilled political communicator and operator ... not a technocrat", Osborne reportedly said.