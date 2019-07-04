By EUOBSERVER

The EU's new foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is expected to be tough on Israel, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post. "It won't be a piece of cake with him," the unnamed official said. "Ideologically, we know exactly where he comes from," the official added, citing Borrell's record of criticising Israeli violence against Palestinians. Borrell worked on a kibbutz when young, but later "became very critical," the official said.