By EUOBSERVER

An Italian NGO has saved 54 shipwrecked migrants between Lampedusa and Tunisia. Eleven of them are women (three pregnant), four are children. The NGO wants to go to Lampedusa, as they refuse to return people to Libya. Italy's minister of interior, Matteo Salvini, refused and told them to go to Tunisia. This week Italy arrested the German captain of another ship, the Sea Watch, but released her later.