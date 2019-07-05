Friday

5th Jul 2019

Ticker

France, Germany, Poland keen to rewrite EU anti-trust laws

By

European Commission anti-trust decisions should have "more flexibility" and "take into account competition at a global level", France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint paper published Thursday. The EU Council should play a role in deciding on mergers that could create European champions, they added. "We have to take into account the rise of China ... a new world means new rules," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Cohesion funds alone won't fix EU 'brain drain'

Internal movement will cause a radical reshuffling of the EU population by 2060 unless trends moderate. Under current conditions, dramatic population reductions await Romania (-30 percent), Croatia (-30 percent), and Lithuania (-38 percent) among others.

Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs

New Brexit Party MEP June Alison Mummery is the director of a company active in the fishing industry. She just joined the EU parliament's fisheries committee as a substitute member.

EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya

As the death toll of the Tajoura detention centre airstrike reached 53, including six children, the UN called for a halt to returning people to Libya. The EU - which is helping fund the Libyan coastguard - said no.

Deal on EP vice-presidents divides new liberal group

A majority of the new parliament's 14 vice-presidents are from the centre-right EPP or the centre-left S&D. They also control the Bureau, which decides on crucial internal issues like expenses transparency.

News in Brief

  1. Juncker: 'I was first and last Spitzenkandidat'
  2. France, Germany, Poland keen to rewrite EU anti-trust laws
  3. Salvini: Mediterranean migrants should go to Tunisia
  4. Poll: most Germans unhappy with EU choice von der Leyen
  5. Russia: fire-hit submarine was nuclear-powered
  6. Sudan crisis: military and opposition agree on transition
  7. MEP Berlusconi joins foreign affairs committee
  8. British navy seizes oil tanker busting EU sanctions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Conte to Putin: EU sanctions on Russia make Italy 'sad'
  2. Cohesion funds alone won't fix EU 'brain drain'
  3. Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs
  4. EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya
  5. Deal on EP vice-presidents divides new liberal group
  6. Tusk warns MEPs against institutional battle on top jobs
  7. Polish Left need to unite for October election
  8. Macron's carbon border tax - why hasn't he done anything?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us