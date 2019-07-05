Ticker
France, Germany, Poland keen to rewrite EU anti-trust laws
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission anti-trust decisions should have "more flexibility" and "take into account competition at a global level", France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint paper published Thursday. The EU Council should play a role in deciding on mergers that could create European champions, they added. "We have to take into account the rise of China ... a new world means new rules," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.