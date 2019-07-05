By EUOBSERVER

The outgoing EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday (5 July) at a press conference in Helsinki that the nomination of his successor, Ursula von der Leyen, and others to the EU's new leadership "was not very transparent." Juncker said that the 'Spitzenkandidaten' process of nominating the parliament election winner to the top commission job "unfortunately didn't become a tradition". "I was the first and last Spitzenkandidat," he quipped.