By EUOBSERVER

US president Donald Trump's administration was "dysfunctional ... unpredictable ... faction-riven ... diplomatically clumsy and inept," Britains' ambassador in Washington, Sir Kim Darroch, said in an email leaked to the Mail on Sunday, a British newspaper. Trump's policy on Iran was "incoherent, chaotic", he added. "You need to make your points simple, even blunt," when talking to the US leader, the British diplomat also said.