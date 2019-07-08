By EUOBSERVER

Italian charity Mediterranea has disembarked 41 migrants at the Italian port of Lampedusa defying the far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini's, ban. It did so due to "intolerable hygienic conditions" on board, with people "at risk of fainting" the charity said. Italian authorities have seized the vessel, called Alex, and arrested its captain under new laws. "No, no, no," Salvini had earlier said on whether the migrants could come on shore.