Ticker
EU needs to reform top jobs system, parliament chief says
By EUOBSERVER
The EU should consider holding "an intergovernmental conference on the subject of its democratic instruments", the new president of the European Parliament (EP), David Sassoli has told Italian daily Corriere della Sera. "We really believed in the lead candidates ... but it didn't happen," he said, after EU leaders recently ignored EP groups' choices for top posts, prompting his own elevation to the parliament post in a political fudge.