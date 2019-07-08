Monday

8th Jul 2019

Ticker

EU needs to reform top jobs system, parliament chief says

By

The EU should consider holding "an intergovernmental conference on the subject of its democratic instruments", the new president of the European Parliament (EP), David Sassoli has told Italian daily Corriere della Sera. "We really believed in the lead candidates ... but it didn't happen," he said, after EU leaders recently ignored EP groups' choices for top posts, prompting his own elevation to the parliament post in a political fudge.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Von der Leyen and Greece in focus This WEEK

The EU parliament committees will start their work, as MEPs reflect on approving Ursula von der Leyen as new commission chief. Meanwhile, Greek is about to take a conservative turn.

Opinion

My vision for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit

Former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko writes on the prospects for Monday's EU-Ukraine summit - the first under his successor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and against a backdrop of ongoing Russian aggression

Opinion

Cohesion funds alone won't fix EU 'brain drain'

Internal movement will cause a radical reshuffling of the EU population by 2060 unless trends moderate. Under current conditions, dramatic population reductions await Romania (-30 percent), Croatia (-30 percent), and Lithuania (-38 percent) among others.

Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs

New Brexit Party MEP June Alison Mummery is the director of a company active in the fishing industry. She just joined the EU parliament's fisheries committee as a substitute member.

EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya

As the death toll of the Tajoura detention centre airstrike reached 53, including six children, the UN called for a halt to returning people to Libya. The EU - which is helping fund the Libyan coastguard - said no.

News in Brief

  1. France and Iran try to save nuclear deal
  2. EU needs to reform top jobs system, parliament chief says
  3. More migrants arrive in Italy despite Salvini's ban
  4. Merkel urges Balkans not to give up on EU
  5. EU's propaganda alert system issued no alerts
  6. British ambassador lambasted Trump in leaked emails
  7. Russian would-be assassin also visited France, Spain, and Switzerland
  8. Juncker: 'I was first and last Spitzenkandidat'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen and Greece in focus This WEEK
  2. My vision for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit
  3. Conte to Putin: EU sanctions on Russia make Italy 'sad'
  4. Cohesion funds alone won't fix EU 'brain drain'
  5. Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs
  6. EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya
  7. Deal on EP vice-presidents divides new liberal group
  8. Tusk warns MEPs against institutional battle on top jobs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us