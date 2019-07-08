By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel urged Albania and North Macedonia not to give up on EU accession despite recent French warnings Europe should not take in more members until it reformed its internal decision-making structures. "I share [French] president [Emmanuel] Macron's view the EU's working mechanisms must be improved ... [but] I don't see that as an abandonment of the accession talks," she said at a mini-summit in Poland on Friday.