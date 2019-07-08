By EUOBSERVER

One of the Russian intelligence officers, Denis Sergeev, suspected of trying to assassinate a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, in the UK, made several trips to Switzerland via Bareclona and Paris between 2016 and 2018, investigative website Bellingcat reports, citing his phone metadata. His trips may have been linked to hacking operations against the sports anti-doping body, Wada, espionage against a US diplomat, or research on Skripal's activities, it said.