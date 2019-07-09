By EUOBSERVER

On Monday European finance ministers discussed the succession of Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund, traditionally a post held by a European. Last week EU leaders chose Lagarde as next president of the European Central Bank. During the meeting several names were mentioned: former Dutch president of the Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb and current CEO of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva.