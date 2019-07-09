By EUOBSERVER

The EU's foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, called Turkish oil drilling plans northeast of Cyprus illegal, unacceptable and a violation of Cyprus' sovereignty. Two months after Turkey started drilling west of Cyprus, Mogherini called "on the Turkish authorities, once again, to refrain from such actions, act in a spirit of good neighbourliness and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in accordance with international law".