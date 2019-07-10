Ticker
EU sends Finnish foreign minister to Sudan
By EUOBSERVER
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto will visit Sudan to convey the EU's support for the transition agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change. Last week several Sudanese stakeholders agreed on a joint sovereign council that would prepare for elections and civil rule within three years. Haavisto will also visit Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to ask them to play a constructive role.