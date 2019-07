By EUOBSERVER

The US is working on a coalition to safeguard oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he hoped more than 20 countries would join. There would be patrols in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al Mandeb, the street between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, where nearly one-third of all oil transports pass. The US blames Iran for the current insecurity.