By EUOBSERVER

The Brussels-based American Jewish Committee (AJC) Transatlantic Institute announced on Tuesday in the European Parliament an inter-parliamentary Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI) group. The goal is to "strengthen the trilateral partnership between the US, Israel and Europe". The chairman of the group, Austrian MEP Lukas Mandl, said he considered "the transatlantic alliance with Israel one of the most important issues of our time".