Wednesday

10th Jul 2019

Ticker

New US-Israel-EU parliament group launched

By

The Brussels-based American Jewish Committee (AJC) Transatlantic Institute announced on Tuesday in the European Parliament an inter-parliamentary Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI) group. The goal is to "strengthen the trilateral partnership between the US, Israel and Europe". The chairman of the group, Austrian MEP Lukas Mandl, said he considered "the transatlantic alliance with Israel one of the most important issues of our time".

EU defends US data pact, as Facebook court case opens

An Austrian privacy campaigner vs Facebook over the future of data transfers to the US case opened at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday. The European Commission, meanwhile, says the Privacy Shield pact is working fine.

Feature

Greens yet to be convinced by von der Leyen nomination

After a inconclusive meeting with Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament on Monday, all Green MEPs will now get to meet her on Wednesday - ahead of the key vote on her nomination as EU Commission president.

Investigation

Smurfing: How Russians laundered €4m in Belgium

A Russian group laundered €4m in Belgium by breaking it into small chunks to buy luxury goods and an apartment, as banks, police, and regulators struggle to keep up.

