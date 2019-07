By EUOBSERVER

On Tuesday, Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini closed down the Mineo migrant centre in Sicily, calling it a centre of "drugs, prostitution and violence". It is the largest migrant reception centre in Europe, hosting up to 4,100 migrants in 2014. After having declared war on NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean, Salvini announced military ships and air patrols to keep migrants from coming to Italy.