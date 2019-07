By EUOBSERVER

On Wednesday the liberals of Renew Europe will vote against candidates from the Hungarian Fidesz party and the Polish PiS party for the functions of chair or vice-chair of parliamentary committees. According to the leader of Renew Europe, Dacian Ciolos, these are "governing parties from countries subject to an article 7 procedure". Last week Renew voted for a Fidesz candidate for the vice-presidency of the parliament.