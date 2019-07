By EUOBSERVER

Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the US, resigned on Wednesday, following the weekend leak of confidential cables back to London where he had described Donald Trump as "incompetent...inept...insecure". Trump had hit back, calling Darroch "pompous" and refusing to deal with him. Darroch's resignation letter said that "[the] situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like."