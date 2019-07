By EUOBSERVER

The EU's high representative Federica Mogherini pledged €138m extra to the G5 Sahel Force in order to be better equipped to fight insurgency and terrorism in the Sahel region. Mogherini announced the pledge after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Sahel G5 (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad) in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou. Nigeria's president called earlier for help to fight insurgency in the region.