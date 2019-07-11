Thursday

11th Jul 2019

Ticker

Tory MPs attack Johnson over ambassador resignation

By

Boris Johnson, the most-likely next British prime minister, came under fire on Thursday from fellow Conservative MPs over the resignation of the UK ambassador in Washington, Kim Darroch. Johnson refused six times to explicitly back Darroch during a TV leadership debate, following leaks of his criticisms of Donald Trump, prompting the ambassdor to resign on Wednesday. At least five fellow Conservative MPs slammed Johnson during a parliament debate.

EU parliament to vote on von der Leyen next week

MEPs will vote next Tuesday on the new commission president candidate, but her approval is far from certain. Von der Leyen will have to rely on votes from the right wing of the parliament to get the top job.

EU hesitates to back France over US tariff threat

France has passed a new tax on tech companies that will affect US global giants like Facebook. Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory tariffs over it. The EU commission says it will "coordinate closely with French" on the next steps.

EU banks more vulnerable to shocks than feared

Eurozone banks, such as Deutsche Bank, might be much more vulnerable to a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis than EU "stress-tests" have said, according to a new audit.

Anti-separatist Spanish MEPs dominate liberty committee

The European Parliament's powerful civil liberties committee (Libe) has elected anti-separatist Spanish MEPs for its chair and vice-chair positions. The issue risks complicating efforts by pro-Catalan factions to have the debate on independence raised to the EU level.

Orban ally's bid to chair EP committee in trouble

Former communication chief of the Hungary's Fidesz party, Balazs Hidvegi, wants a senior spot on the European Parliament committee working on migration and law. His nomination was delayed following a surprise decision by the centre-right EPP group.

