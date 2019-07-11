Ticker
Tory MPs attack Johnson over ambassador resignation
By EUOBSERVER
Boris Johnson, the most-likely next British prime minister, came under fire on Thursday from fellow Conservative MPs over the resignation of the UK ambassador in Washington, Kim Darroch. Johnson refused six times to explicitly back Darroch during a TV leadership debate, following leaks of his criticisms of Donald Trump, prompting the ambassdor to resign on Wednesday. At least five fellow Conservative MPs slammed Johnson during a parliament debate.