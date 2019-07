By EUOBSERVER

On Thursday Filip Dewinter, a leader of the far-right party Vlaams Belang party, unexpectedly became the new president of the Flemish parliament. As the first vice-president he succeeded Kris Van Dijck, who resigned over two scandals: earlier this week he was caught drink-driving, then it emerged he helped an escort girl to get unemployment benefits. The Flemish parliament will elect a new president soon.